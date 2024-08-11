Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

