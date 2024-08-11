Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LPRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 854,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $655.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

