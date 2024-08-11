Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

