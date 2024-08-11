Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.95.

APP opened at $77.38 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,073,771. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,973,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

