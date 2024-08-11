Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $71.46. 6,669,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.