Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 424.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F5 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $192.00. 307,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,985. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $205.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

