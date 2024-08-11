Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,954. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

