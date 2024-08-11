OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. OptiNose updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,933 shares of company stock worth $217,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 139.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPTN. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

