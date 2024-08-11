OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. OptiNose updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
OptiNose Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,933 shares of company stock worth $217,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPTN. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OptiNose
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptiNose
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.