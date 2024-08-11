Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.64 and last traded at $130.58. 1,051,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,375,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $363.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $9,524,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

