O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

ORLY traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,448. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,050.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

