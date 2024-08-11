ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ORIX Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of IX stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.