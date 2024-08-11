ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
ORIX Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of IX stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
