Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.92. 30,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 363,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

The firm has a market cap of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

