Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,113. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

