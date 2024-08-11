Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 3.5 %

PTVE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,113. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.