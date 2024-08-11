Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 29,195,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 55,252,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.