Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANL. StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

