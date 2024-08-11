Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.62.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
