Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $10,970,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,759. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

