Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 795 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,352 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

