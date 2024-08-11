Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.01.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.