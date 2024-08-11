Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,928 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

