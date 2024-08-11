Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,603 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.9 %
CCL stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.