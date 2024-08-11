Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 10,634.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

