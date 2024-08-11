Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $688,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $131.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

