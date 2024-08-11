Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,146. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.