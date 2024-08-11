Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,739 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 136.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

