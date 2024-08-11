Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $73.05 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

