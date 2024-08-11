Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Kenvue by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 230.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

