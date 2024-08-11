Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $169,254.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,165,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 2nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35.
- On Friday, July 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $139,726.30.
- On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35.
- On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.
- On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05.
- On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20.
- On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20.
- On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70.
Sezzle Trading Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ SEZL opened at $116.41 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
