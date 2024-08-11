Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $169,254.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,165,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35.

On Friday, July 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $139,726.30.

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35.

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70.

Sezzle Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $116.41 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

