Paul W. Chung Sells 916 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,531,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $135.69 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

