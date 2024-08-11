Paul Wierbicki Sells 20,437 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE RSI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

