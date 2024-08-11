Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

