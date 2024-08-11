Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

