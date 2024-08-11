PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives Hold Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

