PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL.V) Director Buys C$35,000.00 in Stock

PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL.V – Get Free Report) Director Eleanor Jean Barker purchased 50,000 shares of PetroTal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

