Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 170,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

