PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PCQ stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

