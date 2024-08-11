Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of PDO opened at $13.36 on Friday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.
