Piper Sandler Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $271.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $271.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.40.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.38. 696,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $4,419,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 754.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 42.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 44.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.