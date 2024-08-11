Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel Sells $459,289.97 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $258.79 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $280.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PIPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.