Piper Sandler Trims Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price to $66.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $747,482. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

