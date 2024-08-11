Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.0 %

PLNT stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $79.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.