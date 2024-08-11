Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.87.

NYSE PLNT opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,345,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,978,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

