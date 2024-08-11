Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,525. The stock has a market cap of $994.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,673,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,894,000 after purchasing an additional 461,888 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 446,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,425,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,081,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.