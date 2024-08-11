Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 882,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,230. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Playtika by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

