Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

