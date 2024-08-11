Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Porch Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,444. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

