Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of POR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949 shares of company stock worth $184,767. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

