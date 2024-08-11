Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 664.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

