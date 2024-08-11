Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

